2025 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles To Boycott Return Leg Against Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles have threatened to boycott the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, a communication officer in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) explained that the decision was as a result of the obvious maltreatment by the Libyan government officials who kept and refused to clear the entire Nigerian team at the Al Abaq airport.

“The fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed. This is as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be three hours away in Benghazi.

“The NFF made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team but the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” he said.

The Super Eagles were billed to play hosts Libya on Tuesday in the return leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria had pipped Libya 1-0 in the first leg in Uyo on Friday to maintain leadership of Group D, after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s 86th minute strike off a cross from Moses Simon.

According to earlier reports by the Super Eagles media officer, Promise Efoghe, the team left on a chartered flight from Uyo to Benghazi on Sunday morning ahead of the return leg match.

But were held hostage by Libyan authorities at the Al-Abaq Airport on Sunday night for over 12 hours.

Efoghe explained that the team’s chartered aircraft on approaching its destination in Benghazi, was diverted to another city, more than a two-hour drive from the original base.

“Libyan authorities held Super Eagles and the officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq.

“About an hour to landing, the Nigerian aircraft approaching its destination, Benghazi was diverted to another city more than two hours drive from the original destination,” he said.

The NFF, however ,insisted that the logistical confusion surrounding the Mediterranean Knights’ arrival in Nigeria was caused by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF).

The Eagles stay top of the pool, one point ahead of Benin Republic’s Cheetahs who routed Rwanda’s Amavubi 3-0 in another Matchday 3 encounter.

Victory for the Eagles against the Mediterranean Knights in Benina on Tuesday night would have virtually sealed a ticket to the 35th AFCON finals in Morocco. (NAN)