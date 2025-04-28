We Defected To APC In Best Interest Of Delta People —Okowa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has opened up on why he and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori joined the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Okowa, stated this while speaking at a ceremony held at the Cenotaph in Asaba on Monday, where he and other defectors were formally received into the APC.

According to him, the decision was done in the best interest of Delta State and its people.

“People wondered why, but one thing is very important: in the history of a people there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people, and whatever decision we took was based on that common good and the need to change our path in the best interest of our state,” he said.

He stated that the move was important to allow Delta State to better connect with the federal government and enjoy the resources and goodwill available in Abuja.

He stated: “As I did tell people that day (when I defected), it was not about me; it was not about the governor, but about the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja.

“That goodwill that is in Abuja, that resource that is in Abuja, of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was a need to connect to it.

“I was governor for eight years; I was in opposition. I did my best, but we lost a lot, and I did not believe that the governor needed to stay working very hard without the needed support. We are very supportive of Governor Sheriff because he’s doing a lot, but as the governor is doing a lot for us, he also needs to connect to the greater source of power, resources, and goodwill in Abuja. When we sat down after stakeholders’ meetings, we thought it was necessary to make this move.”

According to him, the decision is “bold, strategic, patriotic, and well-intentioned” and he tasked party members to unite and work together, as the defection would strengthen the APC in Delta.

Okowa said: “We must defend our state. Our state stands far beyond us, and I believe that this decision is in the best interest of all. It is time for us to embrace each other — our brothers and sisters who were already in the APC and those of us that have come into the family. We need to embrace each other and work with oneness of heart.

“It is time for us to stand together in great support for Mr President and Mr Governor, because together we can truly dominate the politics in Delta State. I believe there will be no other party with this move that we have made.”



The African Examiner recalls that Oborevwori, Okowa, and all members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State declared their defection to the ruling APC last week.