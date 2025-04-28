Awgu LGA Boss Launches Road Construction Networks To Boost Education, Economic Benefits

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures towards enhancing educational infrastructure and fostering economic growth in his locality, the Executive Chairman of Awgu local Government area of Enugu state, Hon. Uche Okolo, has officially commenced the construction of road networks in the area,.

The initiative commenced with an almost 4-kilometer road project with drainages, consisting of two box and seven ring culverts, connecting to the Agbogugu Smart School.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by Hon. Tochukwu Chukwu, Special Adviser, General media and publicity to the Chairman.

He added that “this development aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s transformative vision for Enugu State, aimed at providing improved access to education and healthcare facilities”

The statement further explained that the new road will also facilitate easier transportation to other key institutions including Agbogugu Ward Farm Estate, Agbogugu Girls Secondary School and the re-equipped Type 3 Primary Health Center, Agbogugu, thereby enhancing agricultural practices, the healthcare delivery and educational opportunities in the area.

It added that the project is expected to yield substantial developmental and economic benefits for the residents of Agbogugu and the wider Awgu community.

The media Aide said Okolo’s administration is committed to good governance as evident through his ongoing initiatives, which include the establishment of Awgu Smart Farms, the installation of over 600 solar street lights in various communities, and the successful “Water for All” initiative.

Meanwhile, residents of the locality have expressed joy over the project, particularly highlighting its potential to boost agricultural productivity by improving access to markets.

In her reaction, Mrs. Amarachi Okoro, a local resident from Shikeahum, voiced that the chairman’s efforts in addressing the long-deplorable state of the road is quite commendable.

She further stated that “this road will significantly enhance the transportation of our farm produce and improve our livelihoods.”

During a site visit, Engineer Kingsley Nwanna provided an update on the project’s progress, noting that the construction is advancing steadily. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed within the next three months.

The new road network, according to him, will connect Agbogugu Smart School to surrounding communities, linking Akanwu, Obom and Obodoakpu communities.

“This initiative not only underscores Hon. Uche Okolo’s dedication to development also reflects the aspirations of the residents of Awgu, who have affectionately dubbed him “One Day, One Project” for his commitment to ongoing developments across Awgu LGA.”