Osinachi’s Husband Death Sentence A Landmark Ruling, Says Law Professor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has applauded the judgement of an Abuja High Court which sentenced Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi to death by hanging, describing the verdict as a landmark ruling.

Nwachukwu was found guilty of culpable homicide following the death of his wife on April 8, 2022.

Delivering her verdict, Justice Njedeka Nwosu-Iheme stated that the prosecution had successfully discharged the burden of proof as required by law, leaving no doubt of the defendant’s culpability.

Nwachukwu was initially arraigned on June 3, 2022 by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, representing the Federal Government, on a 23-count charge.

.The charges included culpable homicide punishable by death, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, criminal intimidation of children, and spousal battery, among others.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, notably including two of the couple’s children, who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses.

Additionally, 25 documents were tendered as exhibits to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

In his defence, Nwachukwu testified personally and called four additional witnesses, submitting four exhibits in an attempt to contest the charges.

Before the sentencing, Nwachukwu’s counsel, Reginald Nwali, in a plea for leniency, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Aderonke Imala, called on the court to uphold the full weight of the law.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging on Count 1.

In addition, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment each one Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18.

The court further imposed six months’ imprisonment on Count 10 and three years’ imprisonment on Count 11.

Financial penalties were also levied, with fines of ₦500,000 and ₦200,000 imposed on Counts 6 and 7 respectively.

Reacting to the judgment on Monday via a statement, Prof Ezeilo said “justice has finally been served for the late gospel singer Osinachi, as the FCT High Court has convicted and sentenced her husband (Peter Nwachukwu) for her tragic death in April 2022.

According to the law professor, “This landmark ruling not only acts as a deterrent to potential offenders but also offers hope to victims of gender-based violence, encouraging them to break their silence.

The former Enugu state Commissioner for Women Affairs and human rights advocate, added that “the mother and the twin sibling, now raising the three children who endured this traumatic experience, deserve unwavering support.

“Let this victory for justice catalyze change and protection for everyone” she stated.