Kebbi Gov Denies Leaving APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has distanced himself from reports circulating on social media suggesting that he, along with four other governors, were planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join a coalition allegedly being formed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in collaboration with other politicians.

Idris described the reports as false, malicious, and a “huge joke cracked by the most uninteresting political comedians”.

The Governor clarified his position in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris.

According to the statement, Governor Idris said that ordinarily he would have ignored the baseless rumors, likening them to “mad fellows dancing naked in the marketplace”.

However, for the sake of clarity, he categorically stated that he is not a political prostitute.

“I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC,” he declared, stressing that he would be the last person to abandon his reliable and formidable party for any coalition, regardless of its architects and builders.

The statement further emphasized that Governor Nasir is a leader deeply loved by the people of Kebbi State, who are themselves overwhelmingly loyal to the APC.

“He cannot and will not abandon his people to embrace political strangers,” the statement added.

The governor urged the general public to disregard the malicious report, reaffirming his focus on improving Kebbi State and consolidating the gains and successes recorded under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.