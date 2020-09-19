3-Storey School Building Collapses In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A three-storey building used by a private school in Ejigbo, a Lagos suburb, collapsed on Saturday.

The building is located at No. 15, Ansarudeen St., by Ile Epo Bus stop, Iyana Ejigbo.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that no person was trapped in the debris of the collapsed building.

He said the school had been under lock and key since March, this year, due to the COVID-19-stay at home order.

Dr Osanyintolu added that the building, which collapsed around 8:15 a.m. is part of a conjoined (twin) three-storey building.

LASEMA boss explained that the collapse was attributable to “visible distress”, adding that the erupted portion affected the second wing, as shown by visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking of the second portion.

“Distress calls established that the building collapsed at about 8:15a.m.

“Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings; the wing that collapsed seriously affected the second wing, as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped.

“Responders to the incident are LASEMA, Lagos State Building Collapse Agency and the police,” Dr. Osanyintolu narrated.

The collapse happened barely 48 hours to the resumption of the terminating classes (JSS3 and SSS2) in public schools and all classes except the formative in the state on Monday, September 21, 2020.

