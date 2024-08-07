4.7m Voters To Elect New Governors In Edo, Ondo States – INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 4,682,086 registered voters are eligible to vote in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

It is worth recalling that the Edo State governorship election is fixed to hold on September 21, 2024 and that of Ondo will hold on November 16, 2024.

The INEC National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun stated this in a statement issued to the press in Abuja on the final register of voters for Edo and Ondo states.

According to him, Edo State now has 2,629,025 registered voters and added to this figure, 1,370,061 (52.11%) are males; while 1,258,964 (47.89%) are females.”

He further disclosed that the new register represents a 4.9% increase over the 2023 general election figure of 2,501,081.

He further disclosed that youths between 18 and 35 years represented 983,133 (37.4%) and followed by 914,806 middle aged (36 – 49) persons.

Olumekun stated that together, they comprise of the 1,897,939 (72.2 per cent) of registered voters in the state

According to him, Ondo State now has 2,053,061 registered voters and of this figure, 1,034,006 (50.36 per cent) are males while 1,034,964 (47.89 per cent) are females.

He stated that the new register represents a 3.0 per cent increase over the 2023 General Election figure of 1,191,344.