I Don’t Have To Consult Tinubu To Become Lagos Gov – Jandor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, says he doesn’t have to consult with the strongman of Bourdillon, President Bola Tinubu, to become the governor of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre.

Jandor’s political history started with the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left the party with his Lagos4Lagos Movement, a bloc within the ruling party in 2022.

He joined the PDP before the 2023 election and emerged as a governorship candidate in Lagos. He later lost to APC’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu who got re-elected to the Marina House.

Recently, Jandor dumped the PDP after he accused some leaders of the party of sabotaging him.

“We were waiting to see if the party at the national level governed by the constitution of the party would look into the provisions of that constitution and say that for engaging in anti-party activities openly, this is the sanction.

“We waited patiently for two years and see whether that would happen, instead of that, the same person was appointed Vice Chairman, Disciplinary Committee by the national,” he said.

Jandor, however, said he would consider joining any of the available parties to realise his 2027 governorship dream.

“APC is one of the 17 (parties) that is left. A coalition is coming in Nigeria. Other political parties are there. Labour Party is also an option, it is part of the 17,” he said.

On his 2027 governorship ambition, he said, “We have chosen this path; we are not deviating. It is only God that can determine who and when. This is the path that we have chosen.”

Jandor said he has not met with Tinubu since he left the APC in 2022.

When asked whether he has consulted Tinubu and other APC leaders in Lagos to anoint him for the top Lagos seat, Jandor said, “No, we are not in the same party. I don’t have to consult with them”.