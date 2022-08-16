45 Suspects Arrested for Internet Fraud in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command have arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters from different locations at Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

It gave the names of the suspects, to include, Michael Chidiebere, Ogbu Chekwube, Edeh Peter, Nweze Ifeanyi, Emeka Nwankwo, John Chibuike, Paschal Tochukwu, Eze ifeanyi, Raphael Chukwuemeka .P, Kennwth Akwozo, Chukwuebuka Ogbonna, Chunedu Ephraim.N, Emmanuel Nnaji, Ychenna Nweke.E, Orji Chisom , Eze Emmanuel, Obodoeze Samson, Onyedikachi Samuel, Ikenna Chijioke, James Tochukwu, Uche Obieze and Ekwunife Chinonso.

Others include Adimoranma Christian, Godwin Chukwuemeka, Nnamezie Chidi, Bright Chineme, Vitus Makwe, Nwokeji Joshua Chetachukwu, Nzube Daniel. Stephen Ogbuabor, Sunday Dimeze Chidi, Ebuka Ilouno, Michael Chidere, Ikechukwu Michael, Oferka Frank, Onyia Joseph, Amagba Tochukwu, Ogbuabor Emmanuel, Michael Obi, Emmanuel Chidere, Chijioke Ugwu, Ugwuoko Obinna, Emeka Obilo, Mbah Ebube and Onah Kasie.

According to the Head, media and publicity of the agency, Mr. Wilson Uwajaren, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner Tuesday, items recovered from them include five luxury vehicles, several mobile phones and laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.