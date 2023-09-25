82 Division Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of 103 Battalion (Rear) of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Presently on Operation UDO KA II, meaning peace is better have, rescued a kidnapped victim, one Dr. Maxwell Ayim along Road Four Corner-Agbogwe in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The rescue operation was conducted when troops deployed at Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police on the incident.

“On arrival, troops came in contact with the kidnappers. However, due to troops’ superior fire, members of the criminal gang fled in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby bushes.

This was disclosed in a statement Electronically Signed by Lieutenant Colonel

Jonah Unuakhalu,

Acting Deputy Director

Army Public Relations

82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, made available to Newsmen weekend.

He said “the gallant troops during further exploitation of the gang withdrawal route found the victim abandoned by the gang.

“Troops proceeded to rescue the victim. He has since been reunited with his family after preliminary medical checks.

“Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II therefore, call on the law abiding and good citizens of Enugu state and the South-East region in general not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information which will help in putting an end to the spiral of kidnapping activities and sundry criminality within the region .

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.





