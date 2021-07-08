Enugu Police Operatives Nab 3 Rail Track Criminal Suspect Vandals

….Recovers Items

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police Command has arrested three male suspects for their involvement in the vandalization of Rail tracks and Sleepers.

Spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe ASP, who disclosed this to African Examiner via a statement in Enugu Wednesday, said the operation was part of efforts towards the realization of the State Commissioner of police, (CP), Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu’s, commitment towards Restoring Peace in the State.

He said the suspects were apprehended with large pieces of the vandalized items recovered in a loaded heavy Duty truck .

Ndukwe added ” Accordingly, one Chukwuma Okoye aged 56 and Oluchukwu Igboke aged 25, both of Anambra State, were intercepted and arrested on 02/07/2021 at about 0140hrs.

They were apprehended by “by a Joint Security patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene Enugu, along Enugu/Abakaliki highway.

” Upon search conducted on 2 Mercedes trucks with registration numbers: AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, they were respectively driving, the Operatives uncovered large pieces of vandalized railway tracks and Sleepers.

“They both confessed to be transporting from Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene to Anambra State. The 2 lorries and the vandalized items have been recovered.

“Similarly, Police Operatives attached to the Command’s CP Monitoring Unit on 10/06/2021, arrested one Boniface Eze aged 37, of Anambra State and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry with registration number: XC 360 UWN loaded with vandalized railway tracks and Sleepers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

“His arrest is due to the Operatives swift response to credible information, alleging that some persons vandalized the said railway tracks and slepeers, loaded and were about to transport same to an unknown location.

“The suspect and driver of the said lorry also confessed to be transporting the vandalized items to Anambra State.

” Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to arrest accomplices to the crime, with the view to charging them to court once investigation is concluded.

” To this end, the Commissioner, while frowning at the act of criminal vandalism of critical national infrastructures, such as railways, that are meant for public good, has warned unrepentant criminal elements to steer clear of such critical public assets in the State or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

“He therefore, calls on resident of the State to remain law abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their acts of vandalism to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines.























