9 Burnt To Death In Ondo Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine persons were burnt to death on Friday in an auto crash which occurred at Omotosho Step Down Bridge, on Ore-Lagos expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, confirmed the accident in Ore.

Alonge said the crash which happened early in the morning involved two vehicles, a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car which the registration number cannot be ascertained.

“Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this morning.

“The accident was caused by a tyre burst which cause a head-on collision which later resulted into a fire blast which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition,” he said.

Alonge said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limit, concentrate, exercise patience, and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving in order to save lives and property.

NAN