Abaribe Dumps PDP, Resigns As Senate Minority Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate Minority Leader and governorship aspirant in Abia State, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party and resigned as the Minority Leader in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Abaribe, who was one of the top contenders for the party’s governorship ticket in Abia State, pulled out of the primary about 78 hours earlier.

He confirmed his exit from the PDP and as a minority leader in both the party and the Senate in separate letters to the ward chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the President of the Senate in the National Assembly.

Abaribe cited reasons of illegality, impunity and hesitations in decision-making for his decision to dump the party.

He said his next move would be communicated at the appropriate time.