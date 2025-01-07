Abducted Bauchi Children Rescued In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Monday, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, announced that the command arrested over 300 suspects that were involved in various crimes and criminalities like armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and child trafficking.

According to Itam, other offences involved were public disturbances, attacks on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, government infrastructures and other minor offences.

He also disclosed that the police in Anambra rescued three children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold in Anambra State.

Highlighting the success of the command, Itam stated that the command also made lots of progress as it rescued no less than 14 abducted victims, securing 30 convictions, and various ongoing trials in its efforts at curtailing crimes in the state in year 2024.

He made this declaration while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Awka.

He said: “Our interaction today is to highlight some of the notable breakthroughs recorded by the Anambra State Police Command from January 2024 – to date. These feats include incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, child trafficking, public disturbances, attacks on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, government infrastructures, and other sundry offences.

“Over 300 suspects have been arrested for various crimes, and we have secured over 30 convictions, and there are still ongoing trials. We have rescued 14 kidnapped victims unhurt. We recovered over 43 unexploded improvised devices.

“We have also recovered over 100 different brands of arms, which include AK-47s, pump-action guns, locally made pistols, and others. We have equally recovered over 2,937 ammunition of various types and about 40 stolen vehicles, as well as different brands of motorcycles, amongst other exhibits in ongoing investigations.

He also disclosed that the police also arrested a notorious kidnapper, known as “Pablo,” who had been causing havoc in Ihiala, Anambra State, and other areas in Enugu and Delta States.

He said: “In a recent development, the command rescued three children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold in Anambra State.

“Four suspects, including an illegal foster mother, were arrested and confessed to the crime. The police are urging the public to assist in identifying the rescued children and reuniting them with their parents.

“The command has also appealed to the public to share information about any suspicious activities, emphasising that security is everyone’s business.”