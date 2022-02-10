(BREAKING): Reps Call For Immediate Suspension Of Companies Involved In Bad Fuel Importation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was total outrage in the House of Representatives at the plenary on Thursday over the recent importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, into Nigeria.

The House consequently resolved to investigate the matter, insisting that the government officials in the import and distribution chain, whose action or inaction led to the spread of the commodity, must be held accountable.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc had traded blame on the issue.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, had named MRS and three other dealers as the firms that imported the contaminated products into Nigeria.

But MRS had on Wednesday denied any involvement in the imports of the adulterated products, as it explained that methanol was prohibited in petrol imported into Nigeria.

Details later…