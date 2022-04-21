2023 Presidency: Put The Blame On IPOB Not Me – Oluwo Tells Ohanaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has accused the South-East of engaging in self-inflicted punishment in a united Nigeria.

The monarch also enjoined the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the fighting and choose one Nigeria.

Oba Abdulrosheed, who was reacting to the response of Ohaneze Ndigbo to his earlier statement on why he would not endorse an Igbo presidency, demanded that Ohaneze should tender an apology to the throne of the Oluwo.

According to him, the apology, was because the conclusion of Ohaneze Ndigbo was hasty and unguarded.

He also stated that no monarch felt the pains of Ndigbo like he did and his message was to the advantage of Ndigbo.

He said: “I want to challenge the Igbos further to name a monarch outside the South-East who has ever dressed like an Igbo king? I remain an Oba and very committed to the unity and oneness of Nigeria. The Igbos should act more, talk more and do more on the unity of Nigeria instead of their vituperation against an unrepentant preacher and promoter of one Nigeria.

“I was the first monarch outside the South-East to visit Innoson manufacturing company owned by an Igbo man Innocent Chukwuma and the only Nigerian monarch using an Innoson vehicle, which I bought in January 2018. I went further to advertise and promote the made in Nigeria vehicle on highway billboards throughout the country on my personal expenses.”

Oba Akanbi, frowned that Ohanaeze Ndigbo could picture him as dividing the country saying that he has cordial relationships with respected monarchs and personalities from the South-East.

He stressed that he never said Igbos can’t produce the president adding that there was need for them to re-strategize.

“I appeal to IPOB to sheath their sword and embrace one Nigeria. Our diversity is a strength. We must be smart with it and convert it to advantage. Achieving one

Nigeria is a collective responsibility. I challenge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to take responsibility, appeal to IPOB and ESN to ceasefire. It is then that we will know we are all Nigerians in Nigeria and enjoy a better sense of belonging.

“The stakeholders in the zone should address their subjects to promote mutual coexistence. People should be allowed to go to work and transact business. Sit-at-home order will do more harm to people’s means of survival. Secession is an abstract concept in modern Nigeria,” he added.