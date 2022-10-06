Access Bank To Acquire 51 Percent Majority Equity Stake In Angolan Bank

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Holdings Plc. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Access Bank Plc., has entered into a binding agreement with Montepio Holding SGPS S.A to acquire a 51 percent majority shareholding in Finibanco Angola S.A.

Finibanco Angola S.A. is a profitable, well-capitalised full-service commercial bank with over 20 branches and around $300 million in total assets that has operated in Angola since 2008. The Transaction will be consummated via the purchase of existing shares owned by Montepio, the holding company for Banco Montepio, one of Portugal’s well-established commercial banks.

The Angolan market is the 6th largest economy in Africa and the 7th largest country overall, with a vast and diversified natural resource base and a growing population representing a strong potential for the Bank’s growth aspiration.

The Transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals in Nigeria and Angola is expected to close in the first half of 2023 following fulfillment of customary conditions precedents.

Notably, it will be effected at 1.0x tangible book value less pre-agreed adjustments to be determined by a customary completion audit. Upon completion of the Transaction, the Bank is expected to increase its shareholding in Finibanco S.A and has reached certain conditional agreements in this regard.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Dr. Herbert Wigwe said: “At Access, our vision remains clear as ever and our determination to harness opportunities within and outside Nigeria is our core strategic focus. Angola represents an opportunity for our shareholders to participate in what we believe will engender stronger value upside as Africa fully emerges.

“We remain committed to making these disciplined and well-structured investments towards creating a strong, holistic platform that will be competitive, diversified, and compelling for years to come”.

Interestingly, the transaction furthers the Bank’s strategy to be Africa’s payment gateway to the world whilst working with other Africa-focused multilateral to provide robust and efficient payment platforms and ecosystems to serve the continent. The prospective operation is expected to contribute strongly to the Bank’s overall growth path and financial results over the long term.