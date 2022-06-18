Actors Guild Suspends Nollywood Actor Over Alleged Rape Of Minor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor.

The AGN President, Emeka Rollas, disclosed that the indefinite suspension became necessary after an investigation of the guild about the allegation.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the AGN Director of Communications and veteran actress, Monalisa Chinda.

“The National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, said it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course.

While on suspension the actor is not expected to participate in any film production or Guild activities.

“In addition, The National/State Chapter Task Forces have been mandated to monitor all film locations and production sets in the country as a violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution.”