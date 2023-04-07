Buhari Fires Saratu Umar As NIPC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday night by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina

The terse statement further said, “in a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim”.