I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition For Peter Obi – Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday, if it will ensure the victory of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is contesting the election in the Benue North-West senatorial district.

His January endorsement of Obi came after months of refusal to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose emergence in May 2022 was viewed by several high-ranking party members as unfair.

The Benue governor reiterated his support for the former Anambra State governor while addressing members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday.

“For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote [for] me,” he said.

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

He added, “I know that if [any group of] people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-East is president.”