Adebanjo Not Speaking For Afenifere, Yoruba Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Yoruba socio-political organisation, the Yoruba Youth Congress (YYC), has said a statement credited to Pa Ayo Adebanjo endorsing the candidature of Peter Obi was not the opinion of Afenifere or the opinion of the majority of Yoruba leaders.

It said the statement was the opinion of Pa Adebanjo.

He said consultations were on and that Yoruba youths would let Nigerians know who they would support for the presidential election.

Adepoju said the body would not support the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.