Africa Remains Centerpiece Of Nigeria’s Economic Policy–Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Paris, France said Nigeria would sustain its spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on economy and foreign policy, assuring that trade issues, security and border controls would be mutually implemented.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, Tinubu spoke 2h2n he hosted President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, after the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

Tinubu noted that bilateral relations with African countries, particularly at the sub-regional level, would be enhanced for shared benefits in areas of security, health, energy, education and diplomacy.

“We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centerpiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy,” he said.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind. On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing. We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth,” he added.

Tinubu described Nigeria’s relations with Benin as that of siamese twins, joined at the hips, and supported by other friendly countries.

“We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us, ” he stated, assuring that his administration would always be open and accessible to all neighboring countries.

“I just appointed someone who will work with you as Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest,” the President noted.

The President of Benin said he was inspired with renewed hope for the sub-region and Africa at the inauguration of Tinubu in Abuja, pledging to provide support on trade and security policy, especially at the borders.

“We are prepared to work with you, Your Excellency, in implementing policies that will protect our economies at land and sea entries. Whatever is forbidden in Nigeria will also be forbidden in Benin,” Talon added.

Tinubu also had bilateral meetings with Swiss President, Alain Berset, and President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.





