Again, Nigerians React As Ooni Set To Marry Sixth Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, will marry his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, today, Monday, October 24, 2022 has continued to spark social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that the announcement that the monarch will be getting married was made by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to the Olafare, the Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess from Ijebu land.

In the Facebook post, Olafare wrote, “Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen.

“Today is the D-day.”

African Examiner had earlier reported that the king had on Thursday, October 20, 2022, married his sixth wife and founder of African Fashion Week, Ronke Ademiluyi who is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

Since his failed marriage to Naomi Silekunola in December 2021, the monarch has since married five women in less than two months. The queens are; Mariam Anako, now his wife, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai; Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022, and Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022.

This recent development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner captures some of the thoughts of the netizens below:

@PoojaMedia writes: “I love Ooni of Ife tho. He’s marrying their role models.”

@gimbakakanda writes: “Ooni of Ife tasted monogamy and found it hard to navigate or so the endless scandals suggest. Now he’s busy marrying every beautiful educated independent fashionable desirable phenomenal and cosmopolitan woman on his radar. Flying a plane must be easier than driving a car. “

@TheMahleek writes: “Future ambition: Ooni of Ife. Some of you are still single because Ooni of Ife has married your future wife.”

@anthonystilldey Writes: “Na poor people dey do talking stage, see as Ooni of Ife dey pick wife like beans.”

@musaxv writes: “What’s funny about this Ooni of Ife thing is that he’s picking educated & well to do women, so nobody can even use the excuse of “it’s because they’re not exposed.”

@drpenking writes: “Ooni of Ife sets to take 7th wife today in Lagos, a PhD Holder About Ooni’s 7th wife: Temitope Adesegun is a highly influential woman in business and management. She bagged diplomas in Linguistics and Data Processing from the University of Lagos in 1998 and 2000 respectively.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Once you acquire your degree, Ooni of Ife go acquire you.”

@LeninPark4 writes: “The Ooni of Ife just married another high valued, educated and exposed woman; making them six in his Palace. I thought the female gender hate polygamy? “In the realm of wealth and fame, there are no feminists.”

@FauzziyahE writes: “The women that Ooni of Ife married were not broke. You can’t compare them to those who wait for a man to pay for their hair and nails. That marriage is for power and class. Well, they seem like they needed a husband too. For those asking if I’d do it, I don’t do beardless men.”

@mister_ade5 writes: “If Ooni of ife invite you come palace and you carry your babe go, you fit no carry am go back.”

@naturalboifilmz writes: “The fact that they’re all women of high class is what will destroy the marriage cus superiority complex will set in. Even the king will not capable to control it. Modern women are not fit for this kind of polygamy setting. It will never work. Traditional women can still endure.”

@alfchye writes: “No bro. They agreed to marry him and no matter what. They will be controlled by the traditions and customs of the lands. They will be humbled Becos the ooni won’t interfere. The people and chiefs are there for that.”

@fisayosoyombo writes: “How is the Ooni of Ife able to marry all these women?” you ask? Owo wa! “

@stillsholley writes: “Make Ooni sha no come Twitter, Oba ma gbesele gbogbo eyin crochet creators.”

@the_smallie writes: “With the way Ooni of Ife dey move now, if you no quick marry na you sabi oo.”

@lollypeezle writes: “Ooni of Ife is not slacking this time. Baba is blocking future breakfast by all means. Marry plenty wife so that if one leaves, the other one ma gba upgrade. Kabiyesi oooo.”

@AfamDeluxo writes: “The Ooni of Ife is marrying like who entered a covenant or something and he is not even going after Umu agbọghọbịa urgent 2k maọbụ ndị you cannot afford me something something babes. He is going after Ụmụ agbọghọbia ji nku. S/o to Ooni. A King! “

@olayemi_123 writes: “Ooni of Ife getting Married to all this High profile Women is another evidence that some Nigeria women only hate polygamy when the man isn’t of high value.”