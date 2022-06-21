Alleged Assault: Report Yourself Or Be Arrested, Police Tells Popular Musician “Portable”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ogun Police Command, on Monday, ordered popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola , popularly known as Portable, to report himself immediately at the nearest police post or be arrested.

African Examiner reports that the order was sequel to a case of an alleged assault on a young man by the musician and some boys.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ordered the ‘Zazu’ crooner to report himself to a nearest police station in the state or risk being arrested.

Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, described the alleged assault as barbaric.

“The attention of Ogun state police command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media.

“In the video clip, a popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a. Portable, the Zazu crooner, was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within the state about two days ago.

“Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youth and, therefore, should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb, a.k.a Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun state, failure of which his arrest will be ordered,” he said.

According to Oyeyemi, the alleged flagrant display of impunity by Portable in the viral video is condemnable, and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youth who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person,” the police spokesman said.

NAN