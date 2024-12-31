Alleged Terrorism Financing: Court Permits EFCC To Freeze 24 Bank Accounts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has okayed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s application to freeze 24 bank accounts domiciled in different banks over allegations bordering on terrorism financing.

Justice Nwite granted the application after EFCC’s lawyer, Martha Babatunde, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

He gave the commission the go-ahead to freeze the accounts for 90 days pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The EFCC counsel had sought an order freezing the bank accounts stated in the schedule which accounts are owned by Lawrence Eromosele who is being investigated in a case involving kidnapping pending the conclusion of the investigation.

He said the bank accounts in respect of which the reliefs were sought are subject matters of investigation by the EFCC concerning money laundering and terrorism financing.

The senior lawyer said the preliminary investigation conducted thus far, revealed that the bank accounts are linked to persons who take advantage of the virtual cryptocurrency exchange platforms to illegally manipulate the value of naira and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities.