UBA To Host Special Business Series on Women’s Impact on Industries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host its inaugural Business Series for the year to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2025.

With the theme, “Against All Odds: The Impact of Women,” this edition of the UBA business series will highlight the remarkable journeys of women who have broken barriers, redefined success, and driven progress in their respective fields, aligning with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #AccelerateAction, and will aired on ARISE News, TVC, likewise on the Bank’s social media handles.

The enlightening session will feature an esteemed panel of accomplished women, including Board Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc, Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi; Founder & CEO, Shule Direct of Tanzania, Faraja Kotta Nyalandu; Managing Director, BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, Flora Fabyan, Nollywood Actress, Nancy Isime, and will be taking place at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House, Marina, Lagos on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM (WAT)

These inspiring female leaders will share their personal stories of resilience, innovation, and success, offering valuable insights into how women can overcome challenges and make a lasting impact in their respective industries and spheres of operations.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA Group’s Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, emphasised the importance of this event, stating that the information that will be shared by the panellists will serve as a catalyst to inspire other women

“This edition of the UBA Business Series is a celebration of the incredible contributions women have made to society and the economy. We cannot overlook the impact and dedications these make to nation building and the economy; that is why we intend to inspire more,” Fashola said

“By sharing their experiences, our panellists will inspire and empower others to rise above challenges and drive meaningful progress.”

UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, highlighted the bank’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, noting that the composition of the bank’s board reflects this dedication.

“At UBA, we believe in the power of women to transform societies, and this is shown in our corporate governance and workforce recruitment. We are honoured to host these remarkable women who have defied the odds and achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields.”

The UBA Business Series continues to serve as a vital platform for knowledge sharing, equipping individuals and businesses with the tools and strategies to achieve long-term success.

