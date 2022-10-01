Amstel Malta Ultra Enugu Marathon Kicks Off Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recently announced Enugu Marathon 20 kilometers race, jointly organized by Amstel Malta Ultra and the Enugu State Ministry for Youth and Sports, will commerce today.

Dubbed, “Run for the Coal City”, the event will symbolically be the crescendo of the Amstel Malta Ultra Fitness Fiesta initiative, while serving as a springboard for many Nigerians, especially those in eastern Nigeria, to adopt fitness as a lifestyle.

This was disclosed at a press conference held at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium and it symbolises the launch of the 3-week long Ultra Fitness Fiesta organised by Amstel Malta Ultra.

Building up to the Enugu Marathon, the Michael Okpara Square played host to fitness enthusiasts at the workout event organised by Amstel Malta Ultra on September 24th.

Head of Trade Marketing, Nigerian Breweries PLC., Funso Ayeni said research has proven that a lot of non-communicable diseases can be prevented with adequate physical activity.

“With that understanding, we have made it one of the missions of Amstel Malta Ultra to constantly inspire Nigerians to stay active and fit”, he said.

According to him, the selection of the Coal City of Enugu for this novel event was a straightforward decision as the state is renowned for its passion for fitness, sports and youth development.

“We also acknowledge the support of the Enugu State Government through the Enugu State Ministry for Youth and Sports, as your commitment to service and citizenry value all but assures the success of the race.

“Though this is the maiden edition of the Ultra Fitness Fiesta, we hope to deepen our involvement in local sporting activities such that races like this become a staple in Nigeria’s annual sporting calendar”, he added.

Male and female first-place winners in the 20km race will be rewarded with cash prizes of N500,000; second-place winners will receive N250,000, while third-place finalist get N150,000. There will also be consolation cash prizes for fourth to tenth-place finishers.

Registration for the marathon is free and open to everyone. Interested participants are encouraged to visit www.naijamarathon.com to register. Physical registration points are also available at Okpara Square and the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Ngwo-Asaa.

This fitness activity will also be scaled on 08 October 2022 at the aforementioned venue. All events are completely free to attend and will be graced by celebrities and fitness enthusiasts including Amstel Malta brand ambassador and actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; former BBNaija participant, Adeoluwa “Saga” Okusaga, and fitness trainer, Sandra Okeke (SOfit).