Enugu Community, AGU-Umabor Cries Out To Gov. Mbah Over Gully Disaster Threatening Their Only Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Agu-Umabor Community in Nsukka Council area of Enugu state, have sent a Save our Souls (SOS) massage to the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah over a heavy Gully that is at the verge of cutting off the only road that links the locality with other areas.

A group in the locality operating under the banner of Agu- Umabor Elites, which recently held her Annual General Meeting AGM/Get together made the appeal Tuesday via a statement made available to newsmen issued by its public Relations officer PRO, Mr. Ugwuanyi Boniface.

The statement said “the Group after inspection of the critical infrastructures in the area discovered that the only road in the community Agu Umabor – Breme- Eha- Alumona road that was almost completed by the last administration was abandoned, and the community shall be completely cut off in a matter of months, because of heavy gully created by the abandoned road project.

According to the group, “The road is so crucial to the people as it connects Agu- Umabor – Mbu- Ikem and Enugu” adding that the community is agrarian with a population of over 100,000.

“The only Primary school in the area also in a dilapidated form as pictures shown, stressing that the Rural Electrification of the Community was also abandoned, despite the community’s efforts and individual contributions of three standard brand new Transformers.

We “the Agu Umabor Elites Group, therefore, appeal to the forward looking Governor of Enugu state to intervene and save the community from the inherent ecological dangers when the rain comes.

Meanwhile, the AGM saw the Election of new officials of the Elites Group with Gil Emeka Abonyi as President, Josephat Onah as Vice President, Engr Chris Ogbu returned as Secretary General and Boniface Ugwuanyi as PRO.

The organization thanked the Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Breme- Rev .Fr .Edward C. Okeke and Agu-Umabor Town Union President Chris Odo and Igwe Kelvin Mamah for their efforts in solving the problems of the Community.





