Amstel Malta Ultra Unveils Ese Brume As Brand Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amstel Malta Ultra, a no sugar added premium malt drink and one of Nigeria’s biggest supporters of sports, has unveiled Nigeria’s accomplished long jumper and current Commonwealth champion, Ese Brume as its newest brand Ambassador.

Brume won a gold media for Nigeria in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdon (UK). She reclaimed her title in record-breaking style, repeating a feat she first achieved eight years ago.

The three-time African senior champion in Long Jump and World Athletics championships silver medallist, was not in the Gold Coast, Australia, to defend her title four years ago but she stylishly did this time around setting a new Games Record of 7.00m.

She was unveiled at the launch of Amstel Malta Ultra’s new campaign tagged, “Choose Your Way To Live”, which was held in Lagos.

Structured as a fitness event, the TV campaign commercial was played for the first time at the event to the delight of those in attendance.

Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elohor Olumide-Awe said the Choose Your Way To Live campaign is about celebrating the luxury of choice and finding a drink that works for you and your healthy lifestyle.

“For us at Amstel Malta Ultra, we aim to empower our consumers to be able to live a balanced and active lifestyle, without the need to compromise on taste or quality of their favorite malt drink and we couldn’t have found a better ambassador that embodies these qualities and we are truly excited to go this journey with Ese Brume”, she said.

The commercial features the newly signed brand ambassador, Ese Brume and Amstel Malta Ultra’s long-time ambassador, Dakore Egbuson-Akande highlighting the luxury of making choices and what it means to choose one’s way to live focusing on Amstel Malta Ultra as the perfect beverage for a wellness journey.

While speaking on being the New face of Amstel, Brume said: “I am super excited to join the Amstel family and kicking off with Choose Your Way To Live campaign which truly resonates with me, as an athlete it is important that I find a healthy balance between staying fit and making choices that complements my lifestyle”.

Guests at the event — including media, sports and lifestyle personalities, participated in different arrays of fitness challenges which included Yoga, Upbeat experience, choose your reality, choose your way to live photobooth, med-booth among others.

Some of the stars present include, Munachi Abii, Kim Oprah, Angel Obasi, Noble Igwe, Ex-BBnaija housemates, Okusaga Adeoluwa, Cross Okonkwo, and many more.