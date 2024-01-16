MultiChoice, Africa Magic Call For Entries For AMVCA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Multi Choice Nigeria and Africa Magic have called on all African film makers to submit their movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Head of Content and Channels West Africa, MultiChoice, Mrs Busola Tejumola, said this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Tejumola said films and movies to be submitted should be strictly those publicly exhibited or broadcast from Dec. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023,

She said that the entry portal would be opened on January 15 and would close on February 14.

According to her, all films aired in cinemas or otherwise, made-for-television movies and television series, as long as they meet the terms and conditions, were eligible.

She said to enter the awards, all film makers must prepare the movie for consideration with online submission through:https://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.

“Over the past decade, Africa Magic has steadfastly upheld its commitment to spotlighting authentic African stories, especially those that mirror our diverse and rich cultures.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, we embark on a bold initiative to re-evaluate our award categories to further align with global trends and benchmarks.

“It would involve retiring specific categories, streamlining others and revisiting the voting and non-voting classifications,” she said.

Tejumola explained that the 10th edition would award winners in 27 categories, 16 non-voting, 9 audience voting categories, and 2 recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

She noted that the performance awards had undergone streamlining and would fall under the categories of Best Actor or Best Actress in a leading or supporting roles.

The winners will be determined by the jury, deviating from the previous audience voting system.

She said the jury consisted of experienced filmmakers from across the continent and led by a head juror, who will determine the winners in the 16 non-voting categories.

She explained that the public would determine the winners in the remaining eight audience voting categories.

“As always, Deloitte will audit the judging process and verify the voting results.

“The non-voting categories include the best lead actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress, best director, art direction, cinematography and costume design.

“More categories include best writing in a movie and TV series, best movie and TV series, best short film, best documentary and best sound design, editing and makeup.

“The public can vote in categories like best scripted and unscripted Africa magic original, best digital content creator, best indigenous language (West, East and Southern Africa), best MultiChoice talent factory film and best indigenous Africa Magic original.

“The AMVCA remains committed to celebrating the incredible talents in the African film and television industry, the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras and you, our viewers who continue to support the hard work of the television and film industry.

“The 10th edition of the AMVCA is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, with Amstel Malta as the headline sponsor,” Tejumola said. (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



