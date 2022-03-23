Anambra Born US Based Medical Doctor, Nwachukwu, Joins Nigeria’s Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra born US based medical Doctor and president General of the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze has indicated his interest to contest for the presidency of Nigeria come 2023 on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The presidential hopeful, who said he has concluded arrangement to pick the party nomination form on Friday this week or Monday next week to make true his aspiration, said he has the capacity to transform the country if given the mandate .

Nwachukwu, who is also the head, Igbo village in United States of America, made his intention public on Tuesday during a town hall/interactive forum with Ndigbo in Enugu.

The IWA boss, said that he was in the race because all the socio-political organisations in Nigeria had persuaded him to come out to salvage the country, adding that the major problem of the country was lack of good and selfless leadership.

He however, insisted that it was the turn of the South East geopolitical zone to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, calling on Easterners and lovers of equity to vote out any party that failed to give its presidential ticket to a South Easterner.

According to him, “South Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business. It was time to give an Igbo person, the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God want.

He added that “God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth. One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

“Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the country, all we are asking for is to give South-East zone a chance to lead and rise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standing.”

He enumerated some of the things he would do to make Nigeria great if given opportunity to lead ,such as empowering the youths

The traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Ancient Kingdom, in Njikoka Coumcil Area of Anambra state, said that he would devote 35 per cent of national budget in building the youths, adding that Nigerian youths are the greatest asset the nation will ride to its development.

Highlight of the event was a question and answer session during which the Aspirant sheds more light on some of the issues raised during the gathering.