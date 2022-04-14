APC: Ooni Urges Omisore On Progress, Development Of Ile-Ife Kingdom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has charged the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, on progress and development of Ile-Ife Kingdom.

Ooni gave the charge in his palace when Omisore led notable politicians and supporters on a courtesy visit to the palace in Ile-Ife on Thursday.

He appreciated God for remembering Ile-Ife for good things, especially elevating an Ile-Ife son to the status of the National Secretary of the ruling party.

“It has been long since an indigene is privileged to hold a tangible position at the national level.

“Ile-Ife loves you as you can see them turning out in their large numbers to welcome you to your home, I want to urge you to remember the way people of the source voted for you when you contested as governorship candidate then and today to welcome you.

“I beseech you to reciprocate the love towards them by benefitting them immensely with your post,” the traditional ruler admonished.

The royal father appealed to him to embrace his friends and enemies now that he has attained the position, saying that such a position would pave the way for him to attain greater levels in life.

Oba Ogunwusi urged him to use all in his capacity to serve Ile-Ife, Osun State and Nigeria at large.

Ooni said those seeking party offices and portfolios must go through Omisore and this demands that he should operate fairly and effectively to enable him justify his actions at the end of his tenure.

Omisore, who is also a former Deputy Governor of Osun, thanked God for making the day a reality.

He commended Ooni for being supportive and for his fatherly role played from inception, saying that it showed truly that Ooni is a chosen Royal Father from the Almighty.

He said it’s compulsory for him to come and show appreciation to his father, the Ooni, and receive his blessings from the stool before formally assuming office, as it symbolises that the future is bright and shining for him.

He commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, former Governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Osun, Alhaji Bisi Akande, and other Southwest Governors, saying their contributions to governance cannot be over-emphasised.

The party national secretary solicited the support of everyone for Gov. Oyetola in his quest for second term and urged the electorate to vote enmasse for him and the party during the July 16 Gubernatorial election, for them to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The Obalufe of Ile-Ife Kingdom, Oba Idowu Adediwura, tasked Omisore to allow the people of the ancient city to enjoy his tenure, adding that people are waiting for what will come out of his table.

Also, the Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife Kingdom, High Chief Adeyeye Adekola, prayed for more wisdom and successful tenure for the national secretary.

African Examiner reports that that traditional rulers, chiefs, local government chairmen, commissioners, special advisers, women leaders, politicians, among others, attended the event at the palace of Ooni.