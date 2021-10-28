Why Rotational Presidency Won’t Help Nigerians – Yahaya Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has stated that Nigeria’s next president must be selected on the basis of his capacity and not by ethnicity or regional sentiments.

Governor Bello disclosed this during a radio interview in Lokoja saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s replacement must be selected based on capacity instead of regional background.

According to him, the country is already damaged by ethnic divides, adding that what is required now is a leader who will bring about unity of purpose and provide a collective and all-encompassing leadership.

He said: “Poverty, insecurity, and maladministration do not know whether you’re from this tribe or others. What is important is who is coming to deliver this country.

“Let us educate our followers, rather than sowing certain sentiments in the polity in order to suit our purpose.”

Bello who is presently nursing 2023 presidential ambition is threatened by the call for a southern president.

He said: “I am eminently qualified for the position, especially taking into account my achievements as Kogi governor over the past five years.”























