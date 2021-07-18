Anambra Guber: My Exclusion From INEC List Will Be Reversed –Ozigbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Anambra State, in the November 6 governorship poll, Valentine Ozigbo, says that the exclusion of his name from the list of candidates was temporary.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Friday announced the list of candidates for the election but excluded the candidate of the PDP, citing court order.

Reacting, Ozigbo on Saturday assured the people of the state that he was still in the governorship race and the non-inclusion of his name was only a temporary setback.

The statement read in part, “It is on record that the Peoples Democratic Party had the most credible party primary ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

“Most of the aspirants, present at the primary venue on June 26, 2021, spontaneously congratulated Ozigbo once he was declared the winner. They went on to formally publish their congratulations to him as the elected candidate of the party.

“The development, in which aspirants congratulate the elected candidate, is novel in Anambra party politics. It attests to the acceptability of the candidacy of Valentine Ozigbo and the transparency of the process from which he emerged.

“We acknowledge that Mr Ozigbo is still reaching out in dialogue to few aspirants who feel aggrieved. At the end of the process, the PDP will emerge as one family under one big umbrella that accommodates everyone.

“We confirm that the PDP has forwarded only the name of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate for the 2021 Governorship Election to INEC. We also confirm that he had submitted his credentials to INEC and that all the procedural necessities that should follow before INEC’s publication of the list of candidates had been completed.

“Mr. Valentine Ozigbo appreciates the interests of his teeming supporters and Ndi Anambra as a whole over the current situation. He calls on them to keep faith with the process as all is under control.”

“The issues will be resolved in no time and open the space for a one-of-a-kind campaign on issues that were top on the minds of Ndi Anambra with regards to their yearnings for transformational leadership that will usher in a new era of peace and progress to the state.”























