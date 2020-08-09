Angola Maintains Closed Borders to Fend Off COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angola says it will maintain closed borders to fight and prevent a spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a Presidential Decree, which updates the measures adopted during the prevailing ‘State of Calamity’, only nationals and foreign residents can return to the national territory.

The decree also stated that foreign citizens may exit, seeking to return to their respective countries.

Official trips are also permitted.

The measure, to become effective on Aug. 10 till Sept. 8, allows the entry and exit of cargo, goods, humanitarian aid and medical emergencies.

The decree also authorises the entry and exit of diplomatic and consular staff, transportation of dead bodies and entry of foreign specialists to perform specific tasks.

However, it forbids the international transportation of corpses belonging to those who have died of COVID-19.

It also forbids the exit of products in the basic basket, fuel, medicines and medical equipment.

Angola has reported 1,572 COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths and 564 recoveries.

(NAN)