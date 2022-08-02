Terrorists Release Five More Kaduna Hostages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists that attacked the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted passengers on March 28, have, on Tuesday, released five more hostages including a victim shot while in their custody, Mukhtar Shuaibu.

Shuaibu was shot during a “friendly fire” while in the den of the terrorists.

Tukur Mamu, the Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who withdrew as one of the negotiators, confirmed the release of the five hostages.

The identities of those released are: a medical doctor from Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Mustapha Imam, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Rufai and Mukthar Shuaibu as well as Sidi Sharif.

Mamu, while announcing his withdrawal as a negotiator, had said he did that due to threats to his life, personal integrity and lack of support from the Federal Government.

On the release of the five hostages, Mamu said the terrorists released them on Tuesday and that the victims were in his office to thank him.