W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC Conspired To Remove Jonathan From Office, Says Wike

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized Friday, November 13th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) conspired to eject former President, Goodluck Jonathan from office.

He disclosed this while he played host to some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Gov. Wike, despite taking Jonathan out of office, APC have not achieved anything.

He said: “Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the APC?

“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President.”

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=57577

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us