APC Conspired To Remove Jonathan From Office, Says Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) conspired to eject former President, Goodluck Jonathan from office.

He disclosed this while he played host to some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Gov. Wike, despite taking Jonathan out of office, APC have not achieved anything.

He said: “Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the APC?

“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President.”

