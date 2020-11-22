APC Mourns Its Nasarawa Chairman Abducted, Killed By Kidnappers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of Phillip Shekwo, its chairman in Nasarawa State, who was murdered by unknown gunmen.

African Examiner reports that Shekwo was abducted Saturday night from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, and was found dead on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, stated that it was “a dark day for the APC family”.

APC condoled with Shekwo’s family, Governor Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee, members and supporters.

The party also prayed for God to give all that mourns the ability to bear the loss and also for God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Nabena enjoined the police to “fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of the evil, heinous and barbaric crime.”

