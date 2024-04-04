BREAKING: Fubara Plotting Interim Order To Declare Rivers Assembly Illegal – APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has alleged that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is plotting to procure interim orders to declare the state House of Assembly illegal.

Also, the state’s main opposition party said Fubara’s outburst on Wednesday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees in Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital; was drumming war and disrespect for President Bola Tinubu.

The State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, disclosed this during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara, while referring to his detractors in the political crisis in the state, had said, “If you dare me I will surprise you.”

The governor also urged members of the NULGE in the state to prepare and brace up, saying, “The next phase is fire for fire.”