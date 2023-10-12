APC Replies Peter Obi, Says Tinubu Needs No Reintroduction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu does not have identity problem and does not require re-introduction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared in Abuja on Wednesday.

It was reacting to an insinuation made earlier on Wednesday by Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate at the 2023 election at a news conference he addressed.

Obi focused on Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University throughout his press conference.

“President Tinubu does not need a reintroduction because he does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi.

“Obi only etched a script authored by Atiku at his news conference,’’ APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, stated in the reaction.

“At his press conference of Wednesday, Obi blathered on about President Tinubu’s identity and academic records, like a broken voice note of Atiku Abubakar.

“He cut a pitiful profile as though forced to read a prepared statement by his unimaginative handlers, and mendacious associates in the PDP.

“Unwilling to miss out in the campaign of calumny over Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate, Obi jumped on the tail board of Atiku’s bandwagon to satisfy his insatiable thirst for cheap media attention,’’ Morka stated.

He noted that Obi’s action came long after his Labour Party had dissociated itself from a bogus call to action by the former vice-president.

Morka emphasised that Obi demanded that Tinubu reintroduce himself to Nigerians as though the 8.9 million Nigerians who voted for him in February’s presidential election were not aware of the choice they made.

He stated that Nigerians who voted Tinubu into office were and remained aware of his outstanding record and accomplishments as a defender of democracy, freedom, social and economic justice for over three decades.

“Nigerians know President Tinubu as a thoroughbred professional and former auditor and treasurer of Mobil Nigeria, now ExxonMobil.

“Nigerians know the president as a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where he served as Chairman of the influential Finance and Appropriations Committee.

“They know him as a former governor of Lagos State who designed and paved the pathway to the growth and prosperity of present day Lagos State, the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“Nigerians know who they voted for as the 16th president and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Morka stressed.

According to him, Nigerians voted for Tinubu with full faith and confidence that his track record and wide competences will help in the re-engineering of the country’s economy in the interest of all.

He added that in marked contrast, Nigerians had flatly and serially rejected Atiku, and denied Peter Obi’s presidential bid in the last election.

“Beyond regaling Nigerians with false and embarrassing statistics for which he had gained notoriety, Peter Obi cannot be said to be known for any outstanding performance even as governor of Anambra for eight years.

“Peter Obi has no worthy legacy standing in his name.

“As for President Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University, the facts are clear and settled except for those politically jaundiced by the trauma of electoral defeat.

“The Chicago State University has unequivocally stated over and over again, and in a deposition under oath by the Registrar, Caleb Westberg that President Tinubu attended the school and graduated with Honours,’’ Morka stated.

He added that Nigerians were now familiar with the stellar academic performance of President Tinubu as evidenced by his transcript released by Chicago State University with 18As, 10Bs and three C grades.

Morka stated also that it was disturbing and contemptuous of the courts for Atiku and Obi to pollute the public space with the same issues they had submitted to the court for adjudication.

He added that they had continued to perpetrate public deception, operating simultaneously as accusers and judges in their own base cause.

“We condemn the disgraceful attempt by Obi, Atiku and their cheerleaders to use mainstream and social media to intimidate the judiciary, incite the public to violence, and disparage justices of the Appeal and Supreme Courts.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this anti-democratic and irresponsible conduct of both political naggers.

“For the records, our team of lawyers stand advised to explore all available judicial mechanisms towards bringing Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to justice for their ceaseless contemptuous conduct.

“In our democracy, the office of the president is not filled by intimidation, blackmail or reckless self-help.

“It is filled by the people, by their lawful votes at the polls just as they did on February 25, 2023 when they elected Bola Tinubu as president,’’ Morka stressed. (NAN)





