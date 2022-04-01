Dangote Group Aims To Create Jobs, Reduce Poverty – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Regional Sales Director of Dangote Cement in Southeast, Mr Abayomi Shittu, says that the interest of the Dangote Group is to support the government(s) in job creation and the reduction of poverty in Nigeria.

Shittu said this on Friday in Enugu during his opening speech at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair.

According to him, the clarification is important to counter the insinuations that the company is out to exploit Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

He said the company, through its job creation mechanism, had become the second biggest employer of labour in the country outside the government, adding that this is a big plus to the company.

Shittu pointed out that the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, is passionate about promoting the activities of Chambers of Commerce & Industries across the nation.

“He is interested in activities of all the major chambers of commerce and industries in Nigeria, hence our participation in trade fairs organised by Enugu, Abuja, Ogun, Kaduna, and Kano Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

“Our participation in all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our belief that chambers of commerce and industries occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

“Our expectation is that through this trade fair, we will further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands and open up new markets that will further translate in job creation.

“Moreover, all our participating companies, Dangote Cement, Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON are sharing the same stand, creating a one-stop shop for people wishing to make inquiries on our products,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), said the contributions of Dangote industries were making great impact on the economic development of Nigeria.

Nduagwuike added that the company is turning the economy of the country from consuming to producing economy, by manufacturing household items like fertilisers and other products.

“ECCIMA expects other companies to emulate Dangote industries because that is the only way you can change the cause of this economy.

“I challenge Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to understand that Dangote industries were once SMEs but with hard work, resilience and determination, it is today a conglomerate.

“The profound gratitude of ECCIMA to Dangote industries for being a part of the sponsorship of the fair. This relationship will continue and for us; it is morning yet on creation day”, ECCIMA president said.

NAN