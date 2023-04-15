Aston Villa Trounce Newcastle To Close On Premier League Top Four

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aston Villa blew the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League wide open as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a convincing 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Jacob Ramsey was also on target as sixth-placed Villa closed to within six points of Newcastle in third thanks to a seventh win in eight games.

Unai Emery’s men are the form side in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League after taking 22 points from the last possible 24.

“It was a really, really fantastic day,” said Emery.

“Our progress is clear, trying to be comfortable here (at home), trying to be consistent here. We did our game plan for 90 minutes, focusing and keeping our good individual performances like we need.”

Just staying in the Premier League was Emery’s first task when he was appointed in October with Villa just one point above the relegation zone.

The former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss has inspired an incredible turnaround and Newcastle never recovered from an explosive start by the home side at Villa Park.

Villa have scored in all 20 games under Emery and could have been three up inside 15 minutes.

Just 28 seconds were on the clock when the in-form Watkins sprinted behind the Newcastle defence and hit the inside of the post.