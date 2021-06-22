Those Waiting For Nigeria’s Disintegration Will Be Disappointed -Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that people clamoring and waiting for the disintegration of Nigeria will be solely disappointed as that may never be allowed to happen.

The Vice President stated this while speaking during the maiden Progressive Youth Conference organized by the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday.

Prof. Osinbajo reiterated the country’s strength in unity in diversity, adding that all Nigerians, young and old, should work for and project the unity of Nigeria, and avoid stoking the embers of divisions.

“Those waiting on the sideline hoping that this country would disintegrate will be very sorely disappointed and I’m very sure those of you sitting here today will prevent that from happening.

“This country can take all of us, regardless of tribe, religion, gender or age, and I want to urge you to continually seek ways of making this union fairer and more just for the benefit of all”, he said.

He noted that Nigeria will be better served by a large, populous and diverse country, adding that as with all big and diverse countries, “it our business to make the union work. It is to give everyone a sense of belonging. It is to continue to balance the inequities and provide a socio-economic framework that guarantees everyone a fair chance”.

An issue of existential importance to our nation is how to deal with the parochial tensions and divisive tendencies arising daily. Whatever your view, it has become the responsibility of our generation to fully advance the truth that we are created equal, that our aspirations are broadly the same and that we are all entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And that, it is the duty of the State to ensure that we are all treated fairly, justly and inclusively.

“As Mr. President has said, we must also take advantage of the ongoing Constitutional reform process to get our position across. He also said in his June 12 Speech that Government is willing to play a critical role in the constitutional amendment process without usurping the powers of the National Assembly. This opens the opportunity for further engagement on these issues”, he added.

The VP who was the guest speaker at the conference themed, “The Future Is A Decision”, further observed that more political participation by majority of the country’s youths would help them to contribute to making meaningful changes which only those in government can bring about.

Prof Osinbajo said becoming more active in politics will enable young Nigerians to partake in more constructive engagements with national issues, while driving conversations that will enhance national unity.

He however pointed out that many young Nigerians have not shown enough zeal to engage actively in politics, which according to him, is evident even in the voter-turnout during elections.

“It is evident just from voter-turnout alone that the vast majority of young people either do not register to vote or do not vote. Those who even participate at all would rather engage within the very constrained space of social media platforms or join pressure groups.

“Neither of these is necessarily bad, but while media engagements and pressure groups may draw attention to the issues, they do not transform the lives of millions for good or ill. So, if you are keen on how the future will turn out, you must be involved in politics”, he further explained.

Recalling that he was in a number of groups, concerned with corruption, human rights and democracy, he said it was only in 1999 when the Alliance for Democracy won elections in Lagos that he entered into government as Attorney General.

The VP added that it is crucial for young Nigerians already involved in politics to influence others to also participate, adding that they not to be discouraged from joining politics because of negative sentiments associated with politics in the country.

“While you all must be commended for joining and remaining a part of a political party, the major numerical force in our society, which you represent, is not engaged as yet. You have a duty to persuade, evangelize and recruit them.

“So being involved and getting others involved is crucial. The task then is to aggregate the majority of the party around your preferred point of view. That has to be done by standing firm on sound principles, but also being ready to give-and-take on methodology for achieving shared objectives and common causes.

“We have a duty to raise the bar of political discourse and focus the minds of the public on the issues that matter most to the majority”, he stressed.























