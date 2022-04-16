Atiku Group Decamps, Endorses ADC’s Moghalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The “Atiku State of Mind“ Support Group has withdrawn its support for the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant and endorsed the presidential aspirant of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Kingsley Moghalu.

Mr Hassan Ankuma, former National Coordinator of the group, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at a news conference held to endorse the ADC aspirant.

Ankuma said that the group made mistakes in the past by campaigning for candidates of the two major political parties in the country.

He said the group was not willing to repeat the same mistake ahead of the 2023 elections.

`The mistake in the past was that we were always looking to support candidates of the two major political parties as though they alone existed.

“The reliance on these popular political parties is why we have consistently voted for the wrong leaders because we can only vote for the flag bearers of these platforms even when we knew they were mediocre.

“As usual, we have begun the journey to 2023, but as Nigeria gets worse every day, one comes to the realization that there is a lot to fear for about the immediate future.

“This led us to take a deep breath, take a step back and reexamine more thoroughly the choices before us because 2023 is a make-or-break season for Nigeria.

“My team and I are transitioning from the vibrant pro-Atiku support group known as “Atiku State of Mind“ and will now be known as “Moghalu State of Mind“.

“We want a state of mind that is healthy for Nigerians, one that can guarantee the electoral promises being made.

He called for support from Nigerians to rally and campaign for the ADC and appealed to the party to give its presidential ticket to Moghalu for the sake of equity and fairness to the southeastern part of the country.