Atiku Wants Unity Among Opposition Parties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked opposition political parties to be united.

Atiku made this known in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday, as he cautioned against the likelihood of Nigeria diving into a one-party state.

According to the statement, the former Vice President stated this when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.

“You have come here today to say that we should cooperate in order to promote democracy. But the truth of the matter is that our democracy is fast becoming a one-party system; and, of course, you know that when we have a one party system, we should just forget about democracy,” he stated.

He also tasked the leadership of IPAC, led by its National President, Yabagi Sani, on the need for opposition political parties t in the country to come together and create a more formidable front that will save Nigeria’s democracy from sliding into a one-party state.



He said: “We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn.”





