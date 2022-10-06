Super Eagles Drop In Latest FIFA World Ranking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped from 31st to 32nd in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking released today (Thursday).

The ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa the Super Eagles are in number four behind 2022 World Cup bound Senegal (1st) Morocco (2nd) and Tunisia (3rd).

The slip up in the latest ranking by the Super Eagles may not be unconnected to their unimpressive display in last month’s international break.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Algeria’s B team, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the A team.

Brazil will embark on their bid to win a sixth world title as Ranking leaders.

Victories against Ghana (3-0) and Tunisia (5-1) in their two friendlies last week, saw the five-time World Cup winners widen the gap between themselves and their nearest challengers, Belgium (2nd), who lost to Netherlands (8th) in the Nations League.

Argentina (3rd) complete the podium and just behind lie reigning world champions France (4th), followed by England (5th).

The only change in the top 10 saw Italy (6th) leapfrog Spain (7th) who drop down a place