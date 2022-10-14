Ayu Denies Fraud Allegation, Says N100m Was For Renovation Of PDP Institute

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu has denied allegations by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike that he collected N1 billion from a governor of the party.

Wike had made the allegation during a media parley in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

But Ayu said he never collected any money as an individual, adding that monies also received on behalf of the party were duly remitted to the PDP treasury.

He, however, noted that a governor of the party donated N100m for the renovation of the PDP’s Democratic Institute, and the money has not even been exhausted as the renovation is ongoing.

Ayu said the institute will be commissioned in the weeks ahead.