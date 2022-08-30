Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Amaka’s Eviction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The eviction of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, Amaka has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Amaka was evicted on Monday night after she got the highest nomination from housemates in a surprise eviction.

Amaka and Doyin each received nominations, however, only Doyin survived the eviction as Deji, Rachel and Chizzy’s nominations were not counted.

Reacting to this development, fans of Amaka took to Twitter describing her eviction as unfair as the housemate deserves to have the opportunity for her fans to vote and decide her stay in the house.

This is how some netizens reacted.

@Hadiza writes: “This immediate eviction process today is totally unfair and not cool.”

@Bamidele writes: “This immediate eviction is really unfair and unjust to Amaka, her fans didn’t have a chance to vote.”

@StanIslux writes: “Biggie should have given her a chance to fight for her position in the house, Amaka should have been given the opportunity for her fan base to vote for her not by the hatred from the house, even Doyin was also called several times.”

@ChristopherMakinde writes: “Amaka’s immediate eviction from Big Brother’s house is the worst and most inhumane! Totally Unfair.”

@Vince writes: “This immediate eviction is rubbish!!! Amaka does not deserve to go without her fans fighting for her!

@PeterPipers writes: “This immediate eviction is really unfair and unjust to Amaka, I really feel pity for her, I pray she wins in life.”

@Omasilam writes: “I am not a big fan of Amaka but this immediate eviction was really unfair..It just doesn’t feel fair to the viewers and her fans,I really hope she was taken to a secret room and it’s all just a fake eviction,Amaka can’t leave like that.”

@Iam_deji writes: “I don’t like Amaka, but that immediate eviction is unfair and unjust, it is rubbish. She deserves better than that, put her back in the house, it is not fair.”

@Kachvee writes: “Imagine how Amaka will feel knowing she has an army behind her only to be evicted by people who don’t come close to her fan base!Cruelty on so many levels.”

@ChidinmaOrji7 writes: “Why was Amaka evicted like this? They didn’t even give her fans a chance to vote for her.”