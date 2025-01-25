Bello Turji Says He Is Ready To Surrender — CDS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Friday disclosed that notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, has declared that he is ready to surrender.

With his second in command and other lieutenants recently taken out by the military, the Chief of Defence Staff said that Turji has been forced to discard most of those under him, signalling his willingness to lay down his arms.

“They (terrorists) are within the communities; the people know them. So, sometimes when they see them, before you get the information, it’s like two hours – the man has moved. So, when the information gets to you before you move, he has left that area.

“But I can tell you, we have taken out his second in command, we have taken out most of his lieutenants, in fact, he is forced now to release most of the people under him. I am telling you that recently he is beginning to say that he doesn’t want anything, he is ready to surrender”.

Despite Turji’s reported willingness to surrender, the Defence Chief maintained that anybody who has engaged in killing innocent citizens must not be spared.

“We want to take everybody out. Anybody who has killed should go, people like him should not be allowed to stay,” General Musa said.

Following its continued onslaught on Turji, the military on Wednesday said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised his second in command of notorious Aminu Kanawa.

A statement by the Defence Director, Edward Buba, said the troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Turji’s close allies identified as Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

The military also said the troops neutralised several of Bello Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

Over 24 fleeing terrorists from Bello Turji’s Camp around Gebe and Isa LGA of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State were also neutralised, according to the statement.