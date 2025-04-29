Tinubu Congratulates Canadian PM, Carney On Election Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

This was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President Information and Strategy Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needs a leader with a wealth of experience.

Carney, a seasoned economist, was Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020).

The President expressed hope that Carney’s banking and governance experience would guide the country at this crucial moment in its history.

Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations, particularly in education, climate change, and migration.

The President said he looks forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.