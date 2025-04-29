W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Congratulates Canadian PM, Carney On Election Victory

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, World News Tuesday, April 29th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

This was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President Information and Strategy Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needs a leader with a wealth of experience.

Carney, a seasoned economist, was Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020).

The President expressed hope that Carney’s banking and governance experience would guide the country at this crucial moment in its history.

Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations, particularly in education, climate change, and migration.

The President said he looks forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102320

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Shell

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement




Like us on Facebook

advertise with us